UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Lowered to €15.00 at Morgan Stanley

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on UniCredit from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.60 ($14.90) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

