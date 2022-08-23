UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Up 5.1%

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 116,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,929,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

UEX Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$233.76 million and a PE ratio of -27.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About UEX

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

