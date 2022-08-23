UBS Group Reiterates €179.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €179.00 ($182.65) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

Shares of FRA:ADS traded down €8.62 ($8.80) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €156.98 ($160.18). 934,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €168.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €189.92. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.