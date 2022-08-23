U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Cut by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.43. 65,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

