Typhoon Network (TYPH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $224.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $156,774.08 and approximately $224.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00083980 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00768827 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

