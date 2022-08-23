Typhoon Network (TYPH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $224.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $156,774.08 and approximately $224.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00083980 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00768827 BTC.
Typhoon Network Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
Typhoon Network Coin Trading
