Twinci Price Reaches $0.0782 (TWIN)

Twinci (TWIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Twinci coin can currently be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Twinci has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Twinci has a total market cap of $15,633.42 and $44,386.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00769894 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Twinci
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
Twinci Coin Trading
