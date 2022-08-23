Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. RiverNorth Specialty Finance comprises approximately 1.1% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,501. RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Specialty Finance

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1662 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

