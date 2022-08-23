Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,967. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on SAP to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($137.76) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

