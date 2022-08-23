Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 24.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Trade Desk by 13.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 104,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 66,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.56, a PEG ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.