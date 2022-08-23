Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.41. 44,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.