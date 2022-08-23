Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. ASA Gold and Precious Metals accounts for approximately 5.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 236,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 15,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

