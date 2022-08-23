Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 324,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $29.11. 52,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

