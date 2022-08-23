Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after acquiring an additional 320,837 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,798,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,409,000 after buying an additional 108,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. 437,879 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69.

