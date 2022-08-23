Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,920 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,415,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,461,000 after buying an additional 92,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.87. 10,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,490. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.