Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,906 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,142 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $98,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $31,508,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $24,681,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 407,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,523,276. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

