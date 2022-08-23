TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,592. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TTEC by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.
