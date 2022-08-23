TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $158.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 158 ($1.91), with a volume of 147812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.60 ($1.96).
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.47. The stock has a market cap of £278.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2,710.00.
TT Electronics Cuts Dividend
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Featured Stories
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.