TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $158.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 158 ($1.91), with a volume of 147812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.60 ($1.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.47. The stock has a market cap of £278.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2,710.00.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

TT Electronics Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

