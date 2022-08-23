Trumpcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $867.00 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

