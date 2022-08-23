Truist Financial Cuts Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Price Target to $6.00

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $370.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.16. Celularity has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $13.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity in the first quarter worth $29,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Celularity in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Celularity in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

