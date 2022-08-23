TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 17.8% This Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $35.82 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

