TrueFeedBack Price Hits $0.0005 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $1.19 million and $131,569.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

