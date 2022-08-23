TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.15

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 4601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,698,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $10,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,743 shares of company stock worth $6,237,637. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.