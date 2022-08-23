Transcodium (TNS) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 51.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 59.9% against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $34,774.46 and $468.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,493.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003830 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00129020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00075003 BTC.

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

