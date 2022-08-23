Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$90.00 to C$100.00. The company traded as high as C$80.56 and last traded at C$80.18, with a volume of 662751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$78.43.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

In other news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 425 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. In other news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 425 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.55 per share, with a total value of C$337,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,779,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$593,050,300.26. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 26,825 shares of company stock worth $1,914,470.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.44. The firm has a market cap of C$27.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 10.8300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

