TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 1,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

TomTom Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

About TomTom

(Get Rating)

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.