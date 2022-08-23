TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $76.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

