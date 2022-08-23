Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

TWKS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 8,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,717. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,103.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

