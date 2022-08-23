THEKEY (TKY) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000157 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

