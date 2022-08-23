The Transfer Token (TTT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,636.00

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $6,636.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

