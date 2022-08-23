The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 51,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,510. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

