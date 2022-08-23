The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,899. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average of $253.73.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

