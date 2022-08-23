The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Todd A. Suko Sells 11,046 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REAL remained flat at $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. 63,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $17.09.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

