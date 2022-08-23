The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $76.60

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.60 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 78.11 ($0.94), with a volume of 253870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.97).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.76. The firm has a market cap of £365.89 million and a PE ratio of 1,142.86.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

