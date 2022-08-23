The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is Syntax Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 0.6% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $236,958,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

KR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

