The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HD. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,624. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.55.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.