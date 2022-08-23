The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $542,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

HD stock traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $308.10. 67,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.63 and a 200-day moving average of $306.55. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $316.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

