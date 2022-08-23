The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 265,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018,357. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $278.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.