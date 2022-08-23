The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

