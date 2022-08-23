The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Reduced by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Tobam raised its stake in Allstate by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Allstate by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.25.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

