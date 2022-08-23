TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Up 5.1%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 1,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,327,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on TTI shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
TETRA Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.43 million, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 2.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.
TETRA Technologies Company Profile
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.