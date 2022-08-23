Tether Gold Price Tops $1,730.75 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $426.67 million and $604,899.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for about $1,730.75 or 0.08083541 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003796 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00079703 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

