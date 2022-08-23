Tesla Stock Set to Split on Thursday, August 25th (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $869.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $908.43 billion, a PE ratio of 104.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $780.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $815.00 to $881.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $840.76.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

