TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

