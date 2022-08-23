TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

