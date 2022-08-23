TCTC Holdings LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,956,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 700,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,610,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $323.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $307.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 995,735 shares of company stock valued at $319,709,051. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

