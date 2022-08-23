TCTC Holdings LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 390,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 107,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,282 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,531 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 186,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,262 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

