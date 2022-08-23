TCTC Holdings LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 55,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

