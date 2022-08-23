TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

IJH stock opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.87.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

