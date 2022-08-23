TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.58.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

