TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 870 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $223.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $271.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

